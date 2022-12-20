Rep. Cline to Newsmax: $1.7T Spending Deal a Countdown to Insolvency

Republican congressman Ben Cline of Virginia said Tuesday on Newsmax that the $1.7 trillion bipartisan spending package is "a countdown for this country to insolvency."

On "Spicer & Co.," the representative insisted "members should be ashamed to vote for" the 4,155-page omnibus bill, which includes nearly 3,000 earmarks and "$2 billion for the Department of Defense to attack the 'climate crisis.'"

Cline also drew attention to the short window available to read over the large package, declaring that House Republicans are pushing for "a 72-hour review period" after they take control of the chamber in January.

"This thing has [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi [D-Calif.] written all over it," Cline stated. "Literally, the federal building in San Francisco is being renamed the Nancy Pelosi Federal Building."

Democrats "won't give us much time for debate or to read it, but they will ask us to vote on 3,000 pet projects that were included in here," he continued. "Ninety-eight percent of the Democratic earmarks were approved."

The congressman's concerns arrived an hour before Reuters confirmed the massive spending deal secured "overwhelming" support on Tuesday to advance to the Senate's first procedural vote later this week.

"Under no circumstances are we going to go over the shutdown deadline," Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, said in a news conference alongside Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., and two others in opposition to the legislation.

Braun added: "We are not going to win this war with theatrics."

