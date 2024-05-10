WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: ben cline | nathan wade | fani willis | trump

Rep. Cline to Newsmax: Judiciary Panel Wants Nathan Wade to Testify

By    |   Friday, 10 May 2024 09:04 PM EDT

Rep. Ben Cline, R-Va., told Newsmax on Friday the House Judiciary Committee, on which he sits, is eager to hear from Nathan Wade, the former lead prosecutor in Democrat Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis' 2020 election interference case against Donald Trump.

Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, sent a letter to Wade on Thursday regarding "serious concerns" about his "role in the politically motivated prosecution initiated by Ms. Willis against President Donald J. Trump." In addition to providing documents the committee previously requested from him, the committee "requires your testimony to discuss the subject matter of our related requests."

Wade resigned in March following revelations of a secret romance with Willis, including reports that he was paid more than $600,000 and that he and Willis took lavish vacations together.

"We've made this request before," Cline told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "In fact, for several months, the Judiciary Committee has been asking for information about the federal funds that have gone to the prosecutor's office, to Fani Willis' office, and in particular, a $488,000 grant for gang prevention and youth services that seems to have been used by Mr. Wade to travel, to buy swag.

"So he has been paid over $600,000, and we want to follow the money. That's what Chairman Jordan is trying to do, and that's what all of us on the Judiciary Committee are interested in doing."

Cline said he is hopeful that Wade accommodates the committee's request and appears, so they aren't compelled to subpoena Wade.

"The Judiciary Committee has issued several subpoenas following requests for information just like this one, so it may very well be that it comes to a subpoena, but hopefully we will get a response," Cline said. "We will get the information that is required.

"The Judiciary Committee has oversight over Justice Department programs. [Willis' office] has been recipients of Justice Department programs, and we want to get to the bottom of where the taxpayer dollars went."

