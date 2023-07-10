Rep. Cline to Newsmax: 'Fireworks' When Wray Testifies

There will be a "lot of fireworks" when FBI Director Christopher Wray testifies before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday in a hearing to look into multiple reports of abuse of power within the agency, Rep. Ben Cline, R-Va., told Newsmax on Monday.

Cline said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America" that Wray has much to answer for, as "the FBI has been one of the most weaponized agencies against conservatives over the past several years."

Cline cited the recent targeting of Catholics in Richmond, Virginia, and parents in Northern Virginia, as well as the Durham Report showing the shortcoming of the Russian collusion probe, as examples of issues that Wray will be grilled about in the House hearing.

Cline also said that Wray will be asked about the Justice Department admitting that it might delay the Hunter Biden plea deal due to allegations that U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland lied to congress about his involvement in that probe.

Cline noted that Garland is also scheduled to come before the committee later in the fall, but said these questions need to be answered more immediately.

When Cline was asked about a federal judge issuing a temporary injunction barring the White House from communicating with social media companies regarding censorship, the congressman said the fact that the White House objected to the ruling showed the hand of the White House by admitting it wants to work with social media companies to censor conservative voices.

Cline also pointed out that Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan would be before the committee a day after Wray, so the legislators will also be asking her about the issue.

