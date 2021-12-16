Dr. Ben Carson to Newsmax: 'Time to Stop, Reassess' COVID Immunity

After advisers recommended that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention push the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines over Johnson & Johnson's due to concerns that the latter may cause blood clots, Dr. Ben Carson on Newsmax wondered how long it will take for a recommendation against those preferred vaccines.

''I wonder how long it will be before they turn on those other two as well,'' Carson said Thursday on ''The Chris Salcedo Show.'' ''None of them, obviously, have worked as well as they've claimed that they were going to, and people who have been vaccinated are still getting the disease, are still passing the disease on, so maybe it's time to stop and reassess the whole situation.''

Natural immunity has been overlooked and rejected for too long in the nation's public health policy and debate, Carson added to host Chris Salcedo.

''Let's find out who, in fact, really seems to have the best protection,'' the former secretary of housing and urban development continued. ''Why not look, for instance, at people who have natural immunity? There are very few of them who seem to be getting reinfected and very few of them who are passing the disease onto others.

''Maybe it would be a good thing to look at that group of people, rather than to say, 'We don't collect data on that group of people.' Why would you not collect data on them? Because you don't want to know the answer.''

Carson considers it anti-science to use politics to guide COVID-19 pandemic policy in the United States.

''If, in fact, people with natural immunity had better immunity than those being vaccinated, it kind of blows your whole narrative out of the water when you say everybody has to get a jab, and they don't want to do that,'' Carson said. ''But that tells you that we're mixing politics with science, and we need to be thinking about the American people, not about one particular view or another.''

Science is the study of the unknown, Carson reminded liberal activists who maintain that they ''trust the science.''

''We also have to recognize that this virus is mutating,'' Carson said. ''It will continue to be with us for years to come. Fortunately, it seems to be attenuating. It's getting weaker, which is sort of like the natural thing that viruses do as they mutate, but obviously, it's a novel coronavirus that is something new.''

Ultimately, the U.S. must continue to evolve with science and the COVID-19 pandemic — not just accept the same initial response to it — Carson urged, particularly in regard to vaccinating children.

''Let's actually use our brains along with our tremendous healthcare facilities and healthcare providers to provide the appropriate things for the appropriate people,'' said the former pediatric neurosurgeon, who performed the first successful separation of conjoined twins at the back of the head in 1987.

''Little children who are healthy have virtually zero chance of dying from this virus, but we have no idea what the long-term impact of the vaccines will be on them. So why would you subject them to long-term risk when the short-term risks are almost zero?''

The denouncing of opposing scientific views lacks ''humility,'' like that of Dr. Anthony Fauci, according to Carson.

''A little humility would probably go a long way, and just admitting that there's a lot of stuff that we don't know,'' he added. ''That's why it's called the novel coronavirus. There's a lot of stuff that we don't know about mRNA-produced vaccines.

''So deal with the people honestly. Give them the real information. Don't try to dictate what they should do. We have excellent medical facilities. Don't try to intimidate doctors, but let them use the knowledge that they have to work with the patients and we will be just fine.''

