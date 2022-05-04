Ben Carson to Newsmax: SCOTUS Draft Leaker Thinking Like 'Jihadists' Do

Dr. Ben Carson, who served as Housing and Urban Development Secretary under former President Donald Trump, said on Newsmax Wednesday that the person who leaked the Supreme Court's draft decision on overturning the Roe v. Wade ruling employed the "same kind of thinking that the jihadists have."

"It's interesting that there are people in the inner circle who would do something like this because they believe that they are righteous and they can do anything [while] breaking hundreds of years of tradition and values," Carson, the founder and chairman of the American Cornerstone Institute, told Newsmax's "National Report."

However, Carson said he would be "very happy to see such an important decision about life be in the hands of the voters and the people who represent them rather than a bunch of unelected judges," if the decision is reversed and the laws on abortions revert to the states.

"That's where the decision-making should be for something that's this important," he said. "This pattern of trying to remove the people from the argument is something that we've seen a lot in social media, with trying to cancel people and with trying to keep people shielded from certain information. This is a pattern that we're seeing, and we must resist it very strongly."

The leak has resulted in strong reactions from many quarters, including from entertainer Whoopi Goldberg, the host of "The View," who insisted on her program that the government or courts should not be making the decisions about her body.

"She should be very glad to have the situation where the decisions about that are placed back in the hands of the people and their representatives, and not in a bunch of people who are not responsible to the [people] who are unelected," said Carson. "She's making an opposite argument of what she really wants."

People in Congress are also weighing in, including Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. who has called for a push to end the filibuster so abortion can be legalized by a Senate vote, and Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., who strongly opposed that push, which could lead to legalizing late-term abortion.

Carson said he thinks Rubio is right, as he can't "understand how anybody quite frankly, who understands what abortion is can go along with it if you've never seen an abortion."

Describing the procedures, Carson said he doesn't see how "decent human beings can look at something like that and say it's OK."

The former secretary added that he thinks the potential that Roe v. Wade could be overturned will "energize the electorate on both sides" and there will be a vigorous debate.

"I hope that that debate will help people to actually see what the issues are and understand that because a woman is pregnant and has another human life within or doesn't mean that you need to kill that baby," he said. "There are multiple alternatives available. There are many clinics around the country that will help that mother and if she doesn't want that, mother, we'll have that baby adopted by somebody who does want that baby. It's only dictators who come in and say, I don't like the way this is happening. I'm going to change the rules."

