Ben Carson to Newsmax: Feds' Border Battle With Gov. Abbott 'Absurd'

Dr. Ben Carson, former Housing and Urban Development secretary, told Newsmax on Thursday that the Biden administration's battle with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border is "absurd."

"The problems that we're having are self-induced and they can be corrected by ourselves by our own actions as well," Carson said on Newsmax's "American Agenda." "The border situation is particularly worrisome because we have terrorists coming through. They would be guilty of terrorist malpractice if they weren't. They're coming here and they're planning something and it's going to be big, and we better gird up our loins.

"It's so important that, in the future, people recognize that this is caused by policies and people refusing to do things that need to be done. You look at the battle between Gov. Abbott and the current administration. It's absurd that the federal government isn't taking responsibility for protecting the people along that border.

"I hope people remember this, because we're not just talking about what you feel and whether you like somebody or not. You're talking about your children, your grandchildren and all the people who are coming after us. Are you willing to throw all that away because you don't like somebody? We've got to [be] mature here and do what needs to be done to save our country."

In a bid to deter illegal immigrants from crossing into the U.S., Texas has installed miles of razor wire along the Rio Grande River. Biden directed Customs and Border Protection agents to cut the wire and allow the migrants to enter.

In Eagle Pass, Texas National Guard troops cordoned off Shelby Park, which had become a major staging area for illegal border crossers.

On Monday, the Supreme Court ruled in a 5-4 decision that Border Patrol agents may temporarily cut or remove the razor wire fencing. Abbott, a Republican, has not backed down, ordering more razor wire to be installed in an effort to prevent illegal crossings into his state.

Abbott issued a statement on Wednesday, in which he stated he has declared "an invasion … to invoke Texas's constitutional authority to defend and protect itself. That authority is the supreme law of the land and supersedes any federal statutes to the contrary."

Republican Govs. Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma, Kristi Noem of South Dakota, Ron DeSantis of Florida, Glenn Youngkin of Virginia, and Brian Kemp of Georgia said they support Abbott.