Ben Carson to Newsmax: Freedom Comes Through Bravery

Ben Carson told Newsmax on Friday there was no hesitation to serve in the Trump administration, even though the left has tried to stigmatize those who served under Trump or previous Republican administrations.

"I was very concerned about the direction of our country and what the country would be for my children and my grandchildren, for all the people who are coming after," Carson, who was Trump's Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" and guest host Sebastian Gorka.

Carson said he knows how people before him fought and sacrificed for their country.

"Not just the men, the women too," he said. "Think about World War II, when the women went into the munitions factories, many of them were killed. But they built more airplanes, tanks, and mortars than anybody could imagine. That helped us to win the war. We have had great people all the time."

Carson said people who understand this nation's history and care about it need to be brave to stand up for what they believe.

"You can't be the land of the free if you're not the home of the brave," he said. "You have to be willing to stand up for what you believe in because those rights will disappear.

"Our Founders understood that because they studied every society that had ever existed, and they knew that was the tendency of government. They knew we would eventually get to this place, and they gave the people the power.

"But the people must exercise it intelligently."

