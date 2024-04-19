Ben Carson to Newsmax: Trump Acts Younger, Biden Much Older

Dr. Ben Carson, former secretary of Housing and Urban Development in the Trump administration, told Newsmax on Friday the contrast between President Joe Biden and Donald Trump on the campaign trail is striking.

Biden, 81, the oldest serving U.S. president, has appeared lethargic, especially in his most recent campaign stop Thursday at a Wawa convenience store in Philadelphia. Trump, 77, was full of vigor when he visited a Harlem bodega on Wednesday following a full day in court for jury selection in his trial regarding an alleged hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

"There is such a thing as the chronological age, but there's also the physiological age," Carson told "Eric Bolling The Balance." "And that's the age that you act. Joe Biden acts way older than 81, and Donald Trump acts way younger than 77.

"This is how you make a determination as to how long someone is likely to be around and how active they're going to be. We have a very big contrast between the two and it's dangerous for our country because there are so many issues going on that are critical right now."

