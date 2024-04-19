WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ben carson | newsmax | donald trump | joe biden

Ben Carson to Newsmax: Trump Acts Younger, Biden Much Older

By    |   Friday, 19 April 2024 09:34 PM EDT

Dr. Ben Carson, former secretary of Housing and Urban Development in the Trump administration, told Newsmax on Friday the contrast between President Joe Biden and Donald Trump on the campaign trail is striking.

Biden, 81, the oldest serving U.S. president, has appeared lethargic, especially in his most recent campaign stop Thursday at a Wawa convenience store in Philadelphia. Trump, 77,  was full of vigor when he visited a Harlem bodega on Wednesday following a full day in court for jury selection in his trial regarding an alleged hush-money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

"There is such a thing as the chronological age, but there's also the physiological age," Carson told "Eric Bolling The Balance." "And that's the age that you act. Joe Biden acts way older than 81, and Donald Trump acts way younger than 77.

"This is how you make a determination as to how long someone is likely to be around and how active they're going to be. We have a very big contrast between the two and it's dangerous for our country because there are so many issues going on that are critical right now."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Dr. Ben Carson, former secretary of Housing and Urban Development in the Trump administration, told Newsmax on Friday the contrast between President Joe Biden and Donald Trump on the campaign trail is striking.
ben carson, newsmax, donald trump, joe biden
239
2024-34-19
Friday, 19 April 2024 09:34 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved