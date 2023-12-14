Ben Carson to Newsmax: Menthol Ban Delay Aimed at Black Voters

The Biden administration delayed its ban on menthol cigarettes for one reason, to appease Black voters, Dr. Ben Carson told Newsmax on Thursday.

The former Department of Housing and Urban Development secretary appeared on "National Report" to discuss White House officials' decision last week to delay a sweeping plan from U.S. health regulators to ban menthol cigarettes.

Carson was asked whether the administration gave into Civil Rights groups that protested the ban, saying it unfairly would target Black communities.

"It's hard to figure out a good public health reason to delay such a ban," Carson told co-hosts Shaun Kraisman and Emma Rechenberg. "When you consider … 85% of Black adult smokers are menthol smokers, that's a huge amount.

"And when you look at the number of Blacks who don't smoke menthol cigarettes, non-menthol cigarettes, it's only 3%. You know, that's a huge push toward something that affects one community more than another.

"NIH [National Institutes of Health] has predicted that if you go ahead with the ban, a million lives will be saved. Think about that. So there really is no other compelling reason on the other side to not impose this ban."

Al Sharpton called on the administration to halt its push to ban menthol cigarettes, claiming it would lead to more scenes of deadly police clashes such as in the case of Eric Garner. Sharpton and other Black leaders indicated the ban would threaten President Joe Biden's reelection prospects with Black voters.

"The ban is aimed at manufacturers and distributors. It’s not aimed at the individuals who are using the cigarettes," Carson said. "So, that's a spurious argument made to people who are ignorant of what the actual facts rate, or an emotional argument that makes no sense whatsoever.

"We need to be concerned really about the health of our society in general, and when something this obvious comes up, it shouldn't be a problem. All other flavors of cigarettes were discontinued and banned in 2009. Except for menthol. I wonder why that is? And now is the time to go ahead and add it to the others because they are all very deleterious."

