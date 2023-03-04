Dr. Ben Carson to Newsmax: 'Deep State' Bureaucrat Make Up Doesn't Represent America

Former President Donald Trump’s Housing and Urban Development Secretary Dr. Ben Carson told Newsmax Saturday that the bureaucrats making up the federal government are made up mostly of people with left-wing points of view, and do not represent the majority of Americans.

“The government is largely run by the career employees,” Carson said during “America Right Now” Saturday. “People who have been there 20, 30, 40, and at HUD there were people there who have been for 50 years. They tend to reflect the political attitudes of the area where they live. Most of the career employees live in the Washington, D.C., area.”

Carson said that means those career employees have a “heavy inclination to the left.”

“We are trying to encourage people who have other feelings, and I’m not saying people on the left don’t have a right to those feelings, they do, but we need to get people on the right in there too so we can have some balance,” he said.

Through his American Cornerstone Institute, Carson said he is starting a new initiative called the Executive Branch for America which is an online teaching platform to educate individuals on the “ins and outs” of government, including how federal agencies function, how they budget, and how the executive branch works.

“All the kinds of things you need to know, because so often people come in and they are overwhelmed, they have no idea what’s going on [and] people run circles around them,” he said. “We want to give you the ability to hit the ground running.”

Carson said that the upcoming 2024 elections are a turning point and reflection point for the country and that people need to coalesce around the candidate that best represents their values and not refuse to vote for someone just because they may have opposed them in the past.

“It’s not about any one person or any one personality,” Carson said. “We are talking about a major turning or reflection point,” he said. “Are we going to become a nation that is centric to the government, or centric to the people? Whoever can articulate that the best is obviously someone we need to get behind.”

Carson said vowing to “never” support a given candidate, when that could be the only choice you have to keep the people in control of the federal government, “doesn’t make any sense.”

“If you’ve got your little ‘pet peeve’ that’s making you say, ‘I can’t vote for that person no matter what,’ then you, basically, are voting for another system,” he said. “And your little ‘pet peeves’ won’t matter in that system at all.”

