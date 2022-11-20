Ben Carson to Newsmax: Kids Can't Decide on Gender Care Alone

Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson, speaking out on Newsmax against gender-affirming care for minors, said Sunday that people forget children are immature and "can't make those kinds of decisions" without parental guidance.

"That's the reason that they have parents that help them until such time as they become an age of majority," Carson, a renowned neurosurgeon, told Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend." "They can't make those kinds of decisions. The human brain doesn't finish developing until you're in your twenties."

Further, he said that children are "naturally curious" but that doesn't always mean they want to change genders.

"Because a little girl puts on her dad's toolbelt and climbs a tree doesn't mean she wants to be a boy," said Carson. "Because a little boy says, well, look at mom's high heels. I want to see how that feels. That doesn't mean he wants to be a girl."

He also spoke out about the push to allow children to speak to teachers or guidance counselors about their gender issues without speaking to their parents.

"If you look at some of the writings of many of the Marxists, and they talk about how strong the United States is and how to bring it down, they talk about our faith and our families," said Carson. "Of course, if you can destroy family relationships by causing children not to have trust in their parents and hiding things from their parents, you go a long way towards destroying one of the strongest pillars of strength that we've had as a nation."

It must be recognized that there is a "cultural war" going on, he added, "and that there are people who really don't like us and don't like the way that we do things. They don't like our incredible success and would like to destroy us."

But as such enemies know they can't destroy the United States militarily, "they do it from the inside, destroying our families and our faith," said Carson.

He also spoke out against the news that New Jersey-based TD Bank has pledged a $500,000 grant to Canada’s McMaster Pediatric Gender Diversity Program through Canada’s Children’s Hospital Foundations.

According to Breitbart, the grant will allow about 30 children to undergo surgeries.

"That is a total waste of money, and I hope people are paying attention to that," said Carson. "I hope they will vote with their feet and with their wallets."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!