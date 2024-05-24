Ben Carson to Newsmax: Bronx Turnout for Trump Not Surprising

Dr. Ben Carson, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary, told Newsmax on Friday that he wasn't surprised that presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump drew a massive crowd in the Bronx on Thursday.

"I think it's wonderful that people are actually starting to evaluate what's happening in their lives, rather than just following the party line and doing what they've always done," Carson said on "Wake Up America." "You have to recognize that it's not a Black or brown or a white issue. It's an American issue. Everybody is feeling the pain when they go to the store, when they go to the gas pump, when they get their bills in the mail.

"It was so different just a short period of time ago in the previous administration. People can put those two things side by side. They don't have to think back 20 or 30 years. It's just a few years in a stretch in people's memory. So I'm not surprised to see people migrating toward Trump. I think this is the beginning of that migration. I think it's going to continue."

Carson added that the former president "recognizes that the country is in trouble and needs to be saved." And Trump isn't the only one to recognize that, Carson said.

"So do the other people, particularly with the [New York paperwork] trial that's going on," he said. "It's patently obvious to anybody with half of a brain that this is political persecution."

Asked if the migration toward Trump is being fueled by the dissatisfaction American citizens feel over the benefits being given to illegal immigrants, Carson said, "Without question."

"Not only are they getting benefits, but they're taking jobs," he said. "They're taking opportunities that should belong to the people who've been here, been paying their dues, and been paying their taxes their whole lives. It's patently unfair. When people see that, it's the unfairness that I think is driving people toward Trump, plus the fact that he's very open. He's transparent. You never have to scratch your head and say, 'I wonder what he's thinking?' You know what he's thinking, and that's good. That's not something that we generally see in the political class."

