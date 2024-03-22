×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ben carson | donald trump | bond | trial

Ben Carson to Newsmax: Trump 'Persecuted' and 'Prosecuted'

By    |   Friday, 22 March 2024 04:18 PM EDT

Dr. Ben Carson, former secretary of Housing and Urban Development, told Newsmax on Friday that former President Donald Trump is "being persecuted as well as being prosecuted" in the various legal cases against him.

Carson, in an interview on "American Agenda," addressed Trump's reported struggle to pay the almost $500 million bond on his civil fraud judgment, saying, "There's no question he is being persecuted as well as being prosecuted.

"There's a much bigger issue here: Is this still the United States of America where we have justice and freedom for all people? Are we going to sit around and allow people to be selectively persecuted and prosecuted?"

"He continued: I think this is a big issue. It's a big issue for the state of New York and for the city. How are businesses going to look at settling there when they know this kind of thing can happen?"

"I hope that the judicial system — the higher-ups, the appellate systems — will understand the gravity of this situation. This is about much more than Donald Trump. This is about a system of justice."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Dr. Ben Carson, former secretary of Housing and Urban Development, told Newsmax on Friday that former President Donald Trump is "being persecuted as well as being prosecuted" in the various legal cases against him.
ben carson, donald trump, bond, trial
231
2024-18-22
Friday, 22 March 2024 04:18 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved