Ben Carson to Newsmax: Trump 'Persecuted' and 'Prosecuted'

Dr. Ben Carson, former secretary of Housing and Urban Development, told Newsmax on Friday that former President Donald Trump is "being persecuted as well as being prosecuted" in the various legal cases against him.

Carson, in an interview on "American Agenda," addressed Trump's reported struggle to pay the almost $500 million bond on his civil fraud judgment, saying, "There's no question he is being persecuted as well as being prosecuted.

"There's a much bigger issue here: Is this still the United States of America where we have justice and freedom for all people? Are we going to sit around and allow people to be selectively persecuted and prosecuted?"

"He continued: I think this is a big issue. It's a big issue for the state of New York and for the city. How are businesses going to look at settling there when they know this kind of thing can happen?"

"I hope that the judicial system — the higher-ups, the appellate systems — will understand the gravity of this situation. This is about much more than Donald Trump. This is about a system of justice."

