Ben Carson to Newsmax: Dems on Left Are 'Useful Idiots'

While discussing with Newsmax growing concerns that President Joe Biden's lack of a set foreign policy doctrine could lead the country into World War III, former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Ben Carson described those Democrats who continually insist the U.S. is in good hands as "useful idiots."

"I think those on the left believe what they're doing is for the best interests of everyone," Carson explained to guest host Joe Pinion Friday while appearing on "Carl Higbie FRONTLINE." "They're what some people refer to as 'useful idiots.' They don't recognize that they are in the process of destroying their own future and the future of their children."

The Johns Hopkins School of Medicine professor emeritus said that most of the country's current problems "are self-inflicted. Didn't have to be done, and one of the biggest risks that we face right now is the dismantling, basically, of our justice system.

"America was a place that people looked to as a place for fairness for everyone," he continued. "I don't think anyone sees us that way now. We're a laughingstock of the world. I talk to a lot of people in other countries, and they say, 'What happened to you guys?' You know, they're just as disappointed as we are because we were the beacon of hope for the rest of the world."

Carson said that it's not too late for the country to reverse course on its problems, "but we have to realize what we're up against. We're up against ideologues who will do anything. They're terrified of people like Donald Trump, who threatens the swamp, who threatens the administrative state, and he knows who they are. So they particularly have to get him out of the way."

He added that Democrats on the left are just as "vehemently opposed" to several of the other Republican presidential candidates, "so we've got a real problem on our hands, and we have to be extremely serious about this."

"Logical people — Republicans, conservatives, people who love this country — have to recognize that we do have a process that we go through, a primary process," he said. "But whoever wins, they all have to unite behind that person."

Regarding Trump, Carson said the former president was "right on target" with his video statement this week in which he warned Americans that they, not he, are "the real victim" of "fascists, Marxists, and communists." Trump released that video shortly after being notified by special counsel Jack Smith that he's the target of a Department of Justice probe into efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The former HUD secretary also expressed his dismay over this week's hearing with IRS whistleblowers about the Hunter Biden investigation, "and most of the mainstream media didn't even cover it. They don't even talk about it.

"Part of their strategy is to keep people ignorant," he said. "I remember I was coming home from the airport, and the driver, I asked them about Hunter Biden's laptop. He didn't know anything about it, because he doesn't listen to certain channels, like Newsmax.

"What happens when you can just deceive people and manipulate people, and that becomes your purpose? Whenever you look at a communist government, a Marxist government, socialist government, what do they do? They completely control the press," Carson added.

"That's why they always come out with the same messages, and that's why they participate in keeping people ignorant of what's actually going on," he said. "If you dumb people down, they're much easier to manipulate."

