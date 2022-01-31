Dr. Ben Carson to Newsmax: COVID-19 Restrictions Are 'Child Abuse'

Dr. Ben Carson, former secretary of housing and urban development, decried on Newsmax the COVID-19 restrictions placed on children, calling them tantamount to "child abuse."

Appearing Monday on "Spicer & Co.," Carson, referring to the COVID-19 restrictions, said: "This is child abuse is being heaped upon our children, and they're going to pay the consequences.

"Think about the poor kids," added Carson, a retired pediatric neurosurgeon. "First of all, they got to wear masks, so they don't get to see facial expressions, which is so important, particularly during the early developmental stages, to be able to correlate what people are saying to their facial expressions."

"And then," Carson said, kids are told: "You're carrying some horrible disease. You may feel OK, but you might kill your grandmother. And when your grandmother dies now, you're feeling guilty about it. And if you're white, you're told 'you're an oppressor, and you're causing everybody else's problems.'

''If you're Black or a minority, 'you can't possibly succeed in this society.' All of this is happening while you're trying to develop your self-image. And now you're being told you might not be a girl or a boy," he said.

According to Ashley Ruba, a postdoctoral researcher at the University of Wisconsin-Madison's Child Emotion Lab who spoke to Mercury News, "there are sensitive periods in early childhood development in which language development and emotional development are really rapidly developing for the first few years of life."

Mercury notes that Ruba mentions "being able to use others' verbal or facial cues to figure out how someone is feeling or pick up on safe or dangerous aspects of environments and people is a critical task for young kids."

But despite Ruba's and Carson's concerns, any medical studies citing specific harm of language development in underage kids due to wearing a mask have not been found.

