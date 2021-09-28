Ben Carson to Newsmax: Turning Backs on Police Raises Chicago Crime

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson touted on Newsmax that a cause for rising crime in Chicago is because "we" have turned our backs on the police.

Appearing on Newsmax's "Cortes & Pellegrino," Carson said, "the fact of the matter is what has happened is that we have turned on the police and these large cities that are run by progressives. And the police don't seem to have any backing. Now, as a result of that, [the police are] not nearly as aggressive. And people who have interpersonal relationship issues, instead of relying on the police, who they recognize are defanged or disenfranchised, they decided to take ... matters into their own hands. This is a real significant problem, and I don't think we've seen the worst of it because there are more and more police who are starting to resign."

"Who's going to fill those gaps?" Carson asked. "We're going to have the wild west; everybody's going to decide that they have to resolve the issues on their own. This is not a good situation by any stretch of the imagination."

On Monday, according to a chart from the Chicago Sun-Times, 798 people were killed in Chicago in the past 12 months. Local Chicago news station ABC7 cites that "from 2019 to 2020, homicides jumped by more than 50" percent. In 2020, there were 772 homicides, and in 2019 there were 496.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here