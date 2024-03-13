Ben Carson to Newsmax: 'Ridiculous' That Biden Avoids Trial

It's a "ridiculous situation" that special counsel Robert Hur determined that President Joe Biden won't be prosecuted for his handling of classified documents because of his diminished mental status and still trust him to perform as the leader of the free world, Dr. Ben Carson, the founder and chairman of the American Cornerstone Institute and a retired neurosurgeon, said on Newsmax on Wednesday.

"If you look at the clips of Biden over the years it's very clear that he's deteriorating very significantly and that's putting our country at great risk," Carson, who was the secretary of Housing and Urban Development under former President Donald Trump, said on Newsmax's "Newsline."

However, Democrats "don't seem to be willing to take that into consideration," Carson said. As a result, he finds it "disturbing" that they are "willing to risk the whole country and, in fact, the entire world in order to retain power."

The nation must get back to logic and common sense, he added.

Carson also discussed the upcoming retirement of Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., who announced Tuesday that he is leaving office next week.

Buck's departure, said Carson, will make it even more difficult for House Republicans to get anything done.

However, Carson said that "there's a silver lining to everything," and maybe now Republicans will put their differences aside and work as a unit.

"If they can learn that lesson, that would be something good in it," said Carson. "The other thing that we need to be talking about is term limits. You're probably not going to get Congress to ever vote on that because they don't want to vote on themselves being out of office."

