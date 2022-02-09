Rep. Jim Jordan to Newsmax: Pelosi Wrong to Tell Olympians Not to Speak Out

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told Newsmax that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., was wrong to tell athletes at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics not to protest.

Appearing Wednesday on "The Chris Salcedo Show," Jordan said that Pelosi "basically told American athletes, 'don't exercise your First Amendment, don't speak out, don't critique the abuse of human rights that China has on their record and is continuing to do, don't critique that. Be quiet now.'"

According to the New York Post, at a Thursday Congressional-Executive Commission on China, Pelosi issued a statement about speaking out against China and the Olympics.

First, Pelosi said, "if we do not speak out against human rights violations in China, because of commercial interests, we lose all moral authority to speak out against human rights violations anywhere."

She then qualified her statement, in reference to the conduct of athletes, to "not risk incurring the anger of the Chinese government because they are ruthless," according to the Post.

Jordan said: "When do political leaders say that? I mean, that is just absolutely wrong, but that's the mindset from this government."

Jordan went on to mention a meeting between the U.S. and China last March in which a Chinese translator had said, according to CNN, that "China is firmly opposed to U.S. interference into China's internal affairs. We have expressed our staunch opposition to such interference. And we will take firm actions in response."

"On human rights, we hope the United States will do better on human rights. China has made steady progress in human rights. And the fact is that," the translater paused, "there are many problems within the United States regarding human rights, which is admitted by the US itself, as well."

The translator went on to cite Black Lives Matter as a "deep-seeded" human rights problem in the U.S.

Jordan said: "Remember last year when Secretary of State [Antony] Blinken sat across from his Chinese counterpart in Anchorage, Alaska, and the individual from China, just dressed down Secretary of State Blinken, just went after America — criticized us. ... That would never happen with Mike Pompeo in a President Trump administration.

''It would just never happen. And if they tried, Mike Pompeo would have got up, flipped the table over, and walked out and [said], 'you don't treat the greatest country ever that way.'"

