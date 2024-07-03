Rep. Bean to Newsmax: Dems in Trouble With Biden

Democrats are in trouble following President Joe Biden's disastrous presidential debate performance, but Republicans have to be disciplined, said Rep. Aaron Bean, R-Fla.

"They're in trouble. And we can take nothing for granted," Bean said Wednesday during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show."

"There's no rules or laws that the Democrats won't jerry-rig into their favor right now. We have to be disciplined.

"And I was so proud of [former] President [Donald] Trump for being disciplined that debate night. He let Joe Biden talk, and the American people saw exactly his state," Bean added.

"We've seen it for years. But ... it's eye-opening to all these Democrats that had no idea — or they pretend to have no idea — just how bad Joe Biden is."

Some elected Democrats loyal to Biden raised fresh questions on Tuesday about his 2024 reelection bid, with one calling for him to step aside, a shift after many defended him in the wake of last week's shaky debate performance, Reuters reported.

Some donors have called for him to step aside, and other Democrats are worrying openly that he is not equipped to beat Trump in November.

There are 25 Democratic members of the House of Representatives preparing to call for Biden to step aside if he seems shaky in coming days, according to one House Democratic aide.

A second House Democratic aide said moderate House Democrats in competitive districts were getting hammered with questions in their districts this week.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.

