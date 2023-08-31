Fla. Mayor to Newsmax: Residents 'Heeded Warnings' With Hurricane

Mayor Kyle Battie of Sarasota, Florida, told Newsmax on Thursday that residents and visitors to the city "heeded warnings" before Hurricane Idalia plowed into the Gulf Coast on Wednesday.

"Our residents and visitors, and those that have been basically relocated to this area, did a great job of heeding the warnings that were given to them in the way of evacuating the different zones," Battie said on Newsmax's "National Report." "Particularly on the barrier islands, because they're surrounded by water. So, the last place that you want to be is in a place [that is in] a position that can sort of compromise your health and safety."

After brewing in the Gulf of Mexico, Idalia made landfall in Florida's Big Bend region as a Category 3 hurricane, inundating the coastline with a storm surge of up to 18 feet of water before heading northeast and dissipating into a tropical storm into Georgia and the Carolinas.

"Everyone did a great job of getting off the barrier islands and getting get into safe places," Battie said. "We've been through these things before. [We know] the protocol that comes with the preparation for these hurricanes, [and] in these storms."

Battie expressed gratitude to those responding to assist the city during the storm.

"I can't thank residents and citizens enough, along with all the teams that were a part of this in public works and utilities, the multimedia and IT department, the Fire department, and so on," he said.

Battie said the city had "a great deal of flooding," especially on the barrier islands, which he said saw 2-3 feet of floodwater, but the main part of the community had mostly wind and rain.

"In the city, for the most part, [it was] just a lot of wind, a lot of rain, some down trees and some down wires, [but] not too much in the way of the loss of electricity," he said. "The inconvenience was that people were staying in their homes and staying safe."

Sarasota, a town south of Tampa with a population of 54,764, declared a local state of emergency on Monday before the storm.

In the declaration announcement Monday, the city said it was preparing for the storm by "clearing storm water drains, positioning mobile generators in key areas to ensure continuity of utility services, notifying construction contractors to secure sites and construction cranes, and removing potential projectiles from parks."

