Rep. Moore to Newsmax: 'Surprised' by Crime-Hearing Reaction

Rep. Barry Moore, R-Ala., told Newsmax on Tuesday that this week's House hearing on violent crime was a success and criticized Democrats for their response.

Moore said on "National Report" that "with the left, it's ... always symbolism over substance. They actually attacked our witnesses for talking about being victims of crime in [Manhattan District Attorney] Alvin Bragg's district."

Moore added: "It surprised me how aggressive they were, and I think, Miss [Madeline] Brame said at the end of the interview she had left the Democrat plantation, and I think that's an indication that it's starting to show across the country where these DAs are not enforcing crime.

"And they're just allowing these violent criminals back out on the streets. It's hurting the people that the Democrats claim to protect and actually represented in Congress, in most cases."



Brame, the mother of a New York City murder victim, was one of many witnesses to testify before the committee during Monday's hearing on the crime problem in Manhattan.

Moore later said: "I spoke to the people in New York when it was my turn to time to testify and ask questions, and we just had a hearing a few weeks ago on crime in Yuma, Arizona, and so it was about the border and fentanyl. So this is actually just another hearing we wanted to have in an area where crime has taken over communities."