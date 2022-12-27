Rep. Moore to Newsmax: WH Energy Policy Creates 'American Suffering'

Rep. Barry Moore, R-Ala., told Newsmax Tuesday that the Biden administration's energy policy combined with the pandemic cash infusions into the economy have created record-high gas prices and "American suffering."

"It strangles U.S. energy domestic production and drives prices up locally," Moore said during an appearance on Newsmax's "American Agenda." "We're suffering as American people. Most of my constituents, 80% of them I polled just a few weeks ago, told me they spent less on Christmas this year than they have in years past because of inflation.

"It's the direct result of energy policy, transportation costs, and, obviously, Secretary [Pete] Buttigieg not doing his job doesn't help us one bit."

"In D.C. we don't create anything but trouble, and when we print money at the rate we're printing money, it's just ink on paper," the Alabama Republican continued. "There's no product, and when that velocity of those dollars get into the economy it competes against the working man's dollar, and therefore his dollar buys less because there's more in circulation, and certainly when you couple that with supply chain issues then you have an issue where American consumers simply cannot get the goods and services they need."

According to GasBuddy, an app that tracks fuel prices, which have fallen in recent weeks, gas could return to $4 a gallon as early as May 2023.

The national average price of gas on Tuesday was $3.10, according to AAA. Gas soared to more than $7 a gallon in some parts of the country in 2022.

"2023 is not going to be a cakewalk for motorists," GasBuddy's head of petroleum analysis, Patrick De Haan, told CNN Tuesday. "It could be expensive. The national average could breach $4 a gallon as early as May — and that's something that could last through much of the summer driving season."

Moore said that's not surprising, as "the Biden administration seems to care more about an agenda, really, than the American people."

"Biden's energy policy, from day one, was to shut down the Keystone Pipeline and then day two he asked OPEC to increase production, give Russia a green light on Nord Stream 2 and then buy solar panels from China, and that kind of encapsulates what the policies from the administration have been," the Cotton State congressman said.

