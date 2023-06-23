Rep. Barry Moore to Newsmax: Top House Dem Jeffries 'Gaslighting' on Biden Probes

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said Thursday "extreme MAGA" Republicans investigating alleged influence peddling by President Joe Biden and his family have come up with nothing but conspiracy theories.

U.S. Rep. Barry Moore, R-Ala., told Newsmax on Friday that those who said allegations that Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign colluded with Russia were a hoax also were called conspiracy theorists before they were proved correct.

"What we're finding out is the people that have the conspiracy theories, 24 months later are proven to be accurate, and that's the same with the Russian collusion hoax," Moore told "American Agenda." "He's just trying to deflect. We, in fact, are uncovering evidence, and I think it's corruption far deeper than many ... want us to actually admit or even understand sometimes, but it's something we have to do.

"We have to pull the veil back. We have to make sure that justice is truly blind."

Moore, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, said Jefferies is accusing Republicans of doing exactly what Democrats did in their pursuit of Trump during the Russia collusion investigation.

"When Hakeem Jeffries says we're using politics to make this happen when they went after Trump, knowing not only that [James] Clapper had briefed [Barack] Obama, vice president at the time Joe Biden, Attorney General Loretta Lynch, and even [James] Comey, the director of the FBI that in fact, Hillary Clinton and her campaign were working on the dossier to accuse Trump of Russian collusion. They swept all of that under the rug. Comey never told any of the FBI detectives down on the chain of command that they in fact, knew this and had this exculpatory information, and they just went after Trump.

"Hakeem Jeffries can accuse us of doing that, but it is exactly what they were doing. We call it gaslighting in D.C."

