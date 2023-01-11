Rep. Moore to Newsmax: GOP Oversight Won't Let Biden Slide on Docs Dispute

Rep. Barry Moore, R-Ala., said he doesn't know why Joe Biden, as vice president to President Barack Obama six years ago, apparently stored classified documents in a Washington, D.C., think tank office known as the Penn Biden Center.

Moore also said cannot explain why the Chinese reportedly gave more than $54 million to the University of Pennsylvania years ago — including "anonymous" donations totaling $23.1 million for the Penn Biden Center, which opened its doors in February 2018.

But, Moore said, the Republican-controlled Congress will get to the bottom of now-President Biden's controversy involving the handling of classified documents.

"It's encouraging that we now get to ask the questions, since we have a Republican majority [in the House] and have oversight [control]," Moore told Newsmax on Wednesday afternoon while appearing on "John Bachman Now" with hosts John Bachman and Bianca de la Garza.

The Alabama Republican remains confident that Reps. James Comer of Kentucky and Jim Jordan of Ohio — the respective chairs for the House Oversight Committee and House Judiciary Committee — will investigate fully why classified documents wound up at the office during Biden's time as vice president, a position that holds no declassification powers.

Moore said Comer and Jordan will also find out if Biden's sensitive documents pertaining to Iran, the United Kingdom, and Ukraine have anything to do with tensions currently running high among nations throughout the world.

Moore pointed out that Biden mocked former President Donald Trump for being "irresponsible" with his own documents in a dispute with the National Archives.

The notion of our nation having a "two-tiered justice system in America ... that is the biggest concern [when talking to Alabama residents]," said Moore.

The congressman then asked, "Why are we weaponizing systems of government that can impact elections and go after conservatives?"

Moore also questioned Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg's qualifications for overseeing the work of the Federal Aviation Administration, in the wake of Wednesday's temporary grounding of all flights in America.

"For this crowd [in the Biden administration], it's more about symbolism over substance," said Moore. "We really need people [in key positions] focusing on their jobs. ... This administration has been terrible in hiring people."

Moore then said: "We're seeing our 'woke' system broken in transportation."

