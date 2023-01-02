Rep. Barry Moore to Newsmax: GOP Must Bring 'People's Voice' Back to Spending

Rep. Barry Moore, R-Ala., told Newsmax Monday that the new GOP majority in the House must bring the “people’s voice” back to decisions on spending.

“If we're going to fix this problem, we got to get ‘Vox Populi, voice of the people,’ back to the people and take it away from the swamp in D.C.,” Moore said during “The Chris Salcedo Show” Monday. “[We will do that] with the purse strings and with oversight.”

Moore criticized Senate Minority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and other Republicans in the current Congress who supported the recent $1.7 trillion omnibus spending plan that takes the new GOP majority out of the picture on spending for the next several months of 2023.

“It's very unfortunate that McConnell left us in this position going forward for the next few months where we don't actually have control of the budget,” he said. “But we can cut the budget of those agencies that are out of control, and give the voice, once again, back to the taxpayers and to the American people.”

Moore opposed that last minute spending package that passed both the current House and Senate and was signed by President Joe Biden.

“This bill not only continues or increases funding for the Biden administration’s most dangerous policies, but because the vote occurred after the November elections, Democrats were unshackled by accountability from the voters and free to include even more radical programs from their wish list,” Moore said in a Dec. 23 statement opposing the bill. “I was encouraged at the overwhelming opposition from the American people to this disastrous legislation, but it was disappointing to watch so many of their elected representatives sign off on whatever was necessary to get home for the holidays. With so many Senate Republicans time and again unwilling to go to the mat for our voters, House Republicans must take the lead in the next Congress fighting for the interests of the American people.”

Utah GOP Sen. Mitt Romney, one of 18 GOP Senators to vote for the plan, said he supported the spending because it helps out his state, the Washington Examiner reported Jan. 1.

“$1.7 trillion is an enormous amount of money,” Romney said in a statement to the news outlet. “It pays for our servicemen and women, our veterans, our social safety net programs — in fact, it pays for the work of the entire federal government. I wish the number were smaller, but I am convinced that if we were to reject this budget and kick the can down the road until next year, we would end up having to spend even more.”

