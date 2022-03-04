Rep. Loudermilk to Newsmax: Energy Independence Can Cut Putin's Oil Exports

The Biden administration must allow oil companies to produce what's needed so the country once again can become a net exporter of oil and cut off Russia from selling crude oil to the U.S. and other countries, Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Friday.

"This White House is showing weakness and responding to threats with fear," Loudermilk said on "National Report." "That's what's empowering [Russian President] Vladimir Putin. Our gas prices were going up because of failed policies of the Biden administration."

Under former President Donald Trump's administration, the United States had "total energy independence," Loudermilk said. "We were a net exporter of fuel worldwide, which means we set the international oil prices."

"Because of the restrictions, a war that the Biden administration has declared on oil producers here in the United States, they're restricting the production, and now we are a net importer of oil buying oil from Russia," Loudermilk said. "And of all places, we're talking about buying it from Iran."

The Biden administration also must sanction Russia's oil sales, as Putin is looking for strength from Washington and only sees weakness when that isn't happening.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said this week that the administration and President Joe Biden are looking for "every single tool" to shield Americans from the impact of rising energy prices, but the "reality is that we have to take some time to get off of oil and gas," said Laudermilk, who accused her of having "flat-out lied."

"They are not looking at every avenue," he said. "It's not realistic to run exclusively on electric vehicles. Just last week, the state of California asked people to quit charging their electric vehicles because it was putting too much of a strain on the electric grid. We are not ready for this. You're talking a 20-to 30-year transition."

