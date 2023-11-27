Loudermilk to Newsmax: 'Work to be Done' on Jan. 6 Tapes

Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Monday that there's "work to be done" to release all 44,000 hours of Jan. 6 tapes to the public.

"We're looking at weeks into a few months, and the reason is technology," Loudermilk said during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show." "This is very bandwidth-intensive data, so I've suggested that we hire consultants to come in, find a way of hosting this. We do have some videos ready to go, which we've already released. I also told the speaker this will be a good test of let's just put it out under the House administration website, but it may crash at some point, with that many people coming to look at it."

At the direction of Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., House Republicans began releasing the Jan. 6 videos online earlier this month.

The first batch of approximately 90 hours of footage was released Nov. 17 by the Committee on House Administration, with the rollout set to continue over the next few months.

Loudermilk said that the House needs to release the Jan. 6 video footage "in waves" because "there's some sensitive data" that needs to be dealt with first.

"For instance, there's innocent people who didn't do anything wrong, that are outside the Capitol, didn't even come in," he said. "And there are insurrection hunters out there that are looking to go after them personally. I was falsely accused of giving reconnaissance tours of the Capitol, as asinine as that accusation was. The select committee on Jan. 6 doxxed the name and information of one of the people that just visited my office that day – did not even come to the Capitol on Jan. 6; no one who came to my office did – and he's already been fired from a job."

"So, we want to protect innocent people," he continued. "We can use technology to blur out the faces of innocent people and still release the full videos. There's a lot of videos that we can get out there pretty quickly, and that's what we're going to start with, rolling out more and more of those videos. There are some that we're going to have to work with the Capitol Police on sensitive security areas, as we did with Tucker Carlson awhile back, maybe just blur out those. So, there's some work to be done to get those ready, but our goal is as soon as possible to get all 44,000 hours of that to the American people to view."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com