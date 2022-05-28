Fmr Rep. Barney Frank to Newsmax: Dems Like Trump's Focus on '20 Election

Democrats are cheering the blowout primary victory this week of Georgia GOP Gov. Brian Kemp, according to former Rep. Barney Frank, D-Mass., on Newsmax, because it might show voters are not on the side of 2020 presidential election doubts.

"Yes, make Donald Trump make the 2020 election the issue, and let's see what the public thinks about that," Frank told "Saturday Report."

Frank was responding to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., urging Republicans to move on from 2020 presidential election allegations, while former President Donald Trump stands firm with his belief the problems of 2020 need to be addressed in order to secure future elections.

"I have no interest in denying that Donald Trump is a major factor because I think he is," Frank told host Rita Cosby.

But Georgia's incumbent leadership sweep in the primary against Trump candidates — Kemp, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, and Attorney General Chris Carr — shows at least Georgia's Republican voters disagree with Trump's continued questioning of the 2020 presidential election.

Kemp (73.51%) won the GOP gubernatorial primary by almost 52 points over former Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga. (21.73%), and now Trump has a decision to back Kemp with his supporters or face the potential of Democrat firebrand Stacey Abrams, who won the Democrat nomination unopposed, taking over Georgia.

"He earlier indicated he wouldn't support Kemp; the size of that majority really ought to make him rethink that, even by his standards," Frank concluded. "So it's gonna be up to [Trump], is he going enthusiastically or at least solidly support Kemp or not?

"He clearly wants to keep it as a 2020 issue. As I said, Democrats will cooperate with him, because we think we're in the majority on that issue."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!