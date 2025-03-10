Barnard Student to Newsmax: Anti-Jewish Sentiment 'so Frustrating'

Eliana Birman, a freshman at Barnard College at Columbia University, expressed frustration Monday on Newsmax that pro-Hamas demonstrations continue to terrorize Jewish students.

Birman, appearing on "Wake Up America," talked about the second such demonstration at her campus within a week, saying it's "so frustrating and honestly, I'm just tired of it. ... The [Hamas-Israel] war has been going on for over a year. There are still hostages ... in Gaza, and yet there is still so much misinformation going around. These people, I don't know if they are ignorant or if there are just unwilling to be educated, but either way it is really upsetting."

Birman was asked if it is the right move for the foreign demonstrators on visas to be deported from the U.S.

"These people should know that their attendance in the school is kind of contingent on doing the right thing, as it is for any student ... organizing all these protests, damaging university property, that is enough of a reason to receive a punishment," she said.

Birman also commented on a petition signed by 125,000 people for the release of a Palestinian activist who has played a large role in the protests at the campus after being arrested by ICE agents.

"I just don't understand it," she said. "This guy has been the leader of many of the protests and the occupations of different buildings at the university. and people are saying, 'He is such a good guy, though. He's been such a good student, and he is really great friend of mine,' and I don't understand how someone can be such a great person and be so hateful."

President Donald Trump's administration canceled grants and contracts totaling $400 million to Columbia due to "inaction in the face of persistent harassment of Jewish students," the General Services Administration said Friday.

The U.S. government said the canceled funds would come out of $5 billion in grants committed to Columbia, the GSA said in a joint statement with the Department of Justice, the Department of Education and the Department of Health and Human Services.

"I think it is really a big threat and it has already has had an impact ... the university needs to understand that something must be done about this issue," Birman said.

Reuters contributed to this story.

