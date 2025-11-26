Barak Lurie to Newsmax: Dismissed Election Case Against Trump Was 'Ridiculous'

Political commentator Barak Lurie told Newsmax that a Georgia judge made the right call dismissing an election interference case against President Donald Trump.

In a one-page order Wednesday, Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee dismissed the racketeering case that was filed more than two years ago.

Lurie told "Newsline" on Wednesday that he does not anticipate the case will be attempted again.

"Well, in this case, yes, it'll be the last," he said. "I don't think that they'll be appealing it."

"I think there are too many grounds for which the judge dismissed this case. The venue issue is a big issue already," added Lurie.

"The fact that it was a state court only invites people to prosecute the president on state grounds and therefore interfere in [an] election."

He said even the idea of whether it should have been filed in Georgia or the nation's capital was raised as a negative issue about the case, which he called "a funny thing."

Even the standing of Georgia Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis came into play, he said. "You had Fani Willis with all the romantic interests that she had associated with that."

Willis had been disqualified last year from prosecuting Trump and associates in the case for allegedly attempting to interfere in the 2020 election in Georgia. She was removed over an "appearance of impropriety" created by a romantic relationship with the special prosecutor she chose to lead the case.

Lurie said the issues didn't end there. He said what was supposed to be the essence of the case was never properly addressed in court.

"You had the actual substance of the issue itself — the intent issue — which they never really got to at all, which you would have to prove that Trump was trying to undermine the election process."

In the end, said Lurie, the case was "a disaster. To appeal it only for the sake of having it tried on those issues, I just don't see it happening, so this case was ridiculous."

He said the case is just one of several filed against Trump in the same timeframe that showed the application of lawfare against the president.

"I think all the cases against Trump were ridiculous," Lurie added.

"They are all questionable: four crazy cases brought against Trump within four weeks of each other. Crazy."

Steve Sadow, Trump's lead attorney in Georgia, applauded the case's dismissal.

"The political persecution of President Trump by disqualified DA Fani Willis is finally over," said Sadow. "This case should never have been brought."

