Rep. Baird to Newsmax: Nation's Changing Attitude on Veterans 'Exciting'

Rep. Jim Baird, who lost his left arm fighting in the Vietnam War, emphasized during Veterans Day comments Thursday on Newsmax that soldiers in that fight were "every bit as good soldiers as their predecessors and those that have followed" and he is glad to see the nation's attitude has changed about its military and veterans.

"The Vietnam veterans weren't treated very well," said Baird, the recipient of a Purple Heart, a Bronze Star, and several other medals for his service in the U.S. Army, on Newsmax's "National Report." "It's been exciting for me to see, based on the way we were treated when we came home, to see our nation and our people decide that was inappropriate, and that now we're recognizing our returning veterans with the appreciation and respect that they deserve."

He added that fewer than 1% of the nation's population answers the call to duty, and that means it's important to recognize their contributions.

"Not everyone has the opportunity to participate," said Baird.

He also noted that "if you took a poll," three-quarters of Vietnam veterans were willing to go back overseas because of the "pride and patriotism they have for this country."

Baird added that the families of veterans and people serving in the military also deserve the support and gratitude of the nation.

"I would just summarize by saying I love this country and I intend to preserve all of thse things that we deem appropriate for my children and my grandchildren," Baird said.

