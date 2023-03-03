Rep. Baird to Newsmax: Train's Hazardous Waste Is Dangerous

Rep. Jim Baird, R-Ind., told Newsmax that he's unhappy about the decision to send hazardous waste from the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, to a landfill in his district in Indiana.

Baird made his comments in a Friday interview on "Wake Up America."

"We certainly feel for the people in East Palestine, Ohio," he said. "But that doesn't preclude what I think needs to happen with bringing it to Indiana. It is a certified facility, but nonetheless we need to know how concentrated that was and how much is involved. So we need a testing program so we can handle this appropriately.

"We're not happy about this material coming to Indiana and we're not happy that the people in Michigan and some other states refused it and they turned that around and then sent it to Indiana. It's definitely a concern and we need to understand."

Baird also expressed concern with moving the hazardous material from East Palestine, "across our highways to west-central Indiana."

He said the Environmental Protection Agency has not been in touch with him.

"We sent a letter asking for some answers to questions," he said. "We hope to get a response back. And those questions deal with just what we've been talking about here. What the process is for moving that material and what's the process is for testing."

On the issue of the AT&T DirecTV decision to drop Newsmax, Baird said: "I'm really interested in making sure that we have appropriate avenues for getting the news out that involves all of our constituents. And I think they deserve access to that kind of information."

