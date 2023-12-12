AG Bailey to Newsmax: Investigating Media Matters for Fraud on X

Republican Missouri AG Andrew Bailey told Newsmax TV on Tuesday that he has launched a formal investigation into left-wing media outlet Media Matters for America.

The Attorney General alleges on “Rob Schmitt Tonight” that the organization engaged in the fraudulent solicitation of donations from Missourians, converting the funds into a market manipulation strategy to defraud advertisers on the social media platform X.

"I believe in the First Amendment as the foundation of this Republic," Bailey stated. "We're at war with radical progressive tyrants who will lie, cheat and steal, and take that freedom away from us."

The core accusation revolves around Media Matters allegedly defrauding Missourians by “soliciting contributions” and subsequently using them for “market manipulation.” Bailey contends that this manipulation aimed to defraud advertisers on X, ultimately aiming to undermine the “platform dedicated to free speech in America.”

"We're launching this investigation to root out the lies, the fraud, the deceit, the market manipulation, and hold wrongdoers accountable," Bailey emphasized. "We aim to expose this for what it is."

Bailey revealed details of the alleged manipulation, stating, "There is at least a four, maybe five-step process, with one step requiring them to continue refreshing the feed an endless number of times." The AG emphasized that X, with more than 500 million users, had safeguards in place to prevent such manipulation, safeguards that Media Matters allegedly had to “deconstruct” and “dismantle.”

"In these instances, they were able to juxtapose the image of controversial speech with the advertiser one in 500 million times," Bailey explained. "The odds of winning the Powerball recently were one in 292 million. You were more likely to win the Powerball jackpot than to come up with the juxtaposition of controversial speech with images of the advertisers on X. But Media Matters' manipulation of the algorithms allowed them to do that."

Bailey questioned the motivation behind Media Matters' actions, asserting that the radical progressive advocacy group manipulated algorithms to attack X, the “last platform dedicated to free speech.” The Attorney General believes Media Matters sought to destroy X because they couldn't “control it.”

"The only reason was to attack the last platform dedicated to free speech. They hate X because they can't control it, so they seek to destroy it. We're gonna fight to protect Missourians from being defrauded in this scheme," Bailey declared.

