Kenniff to Newsmax: New Client Defended Family From 'Arsonist'

Thomas Kenniff, the former attorney of Daniel Penny, spoke with Newsmax on Wednesday about his new client, Keith Sullivan, who faces a murder charge for shooting his neighbor Gregory Bagwell in DeKalb County, Alabama.

Kenniff told "Greg Kelly Reports" that Bagwell was a "quintessential bad hombre."

"A few years before this incident" with Sullivan, Bagwell "was shooting up at his neighbor's house, firing shots at his neighbor's house, and police arrive. He continues firing."

Kenniff cited his time in jail.

"He'd been in and out of jail for decades," Kenniff added, "and the community was fearful of him."

Recalling a video of the incident between Bagwell and his client, Sullivan, the now-famed New York attorney described the events to host Greg Kelly as follows: "So it's 2 in the morning. Keith Sullivan has his wife call 911 from the bedroom with the daughter, obviously with his 16-year-old daughter at the time, getting them as far away from this guy as he can.

"But he can't just simply wait for the police to come. As you already pointed out, Greg, you got a 30- to 40-minute response time, and this guy's a known arsonist.

"Keith Sullivan is fearful that Bagwell is there to torch his house to retaliate against him for having called the police on him. When he looks out on the surveillance video camera, Bagwell's gesticulating strangely, swinging into the air; he's clutching something in his hand."

"That turns out to be a lighter, by the way, which is exactly a weapon of choice for an arsonist. And as Keith goes out and confronts him, he gives this bizarre, you know, 'What are you doing here?' And Bagwell says, 'Oh, I thought you said, I can come up here. I thought you said I could take one of my, one of, one of your cars.'"

From there, according to Kenniff, Bagwell reached into his pocket, upon which Sullivan grabbed his 9 mm, "and the rest is history."

