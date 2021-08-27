Rep. Bacon to Newsmax: Kabul Attacks 'Worst National Security Debacle'

Rep. Don Bacon, a retired brigadier general, said Friday on Newsmax that the deadly terrorist bombings in Kabul are the "worst national security debacle in my generation."

"This is a strategic defeat for our country," the Nebraska Republican said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "This is one of the worst in our history, what's happened because of this terrible plan. Ultimately what happens is at the president's feet."

Part of the issue, he said, is trying to conduct a massive evacuation from an airfield as vulnerable as the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

"We're at this vulnerable airport with 1,500 Americans still trying to get out, thousands of special visa immigrants, SIVs you call them, interpreters unable to get out of what has emerged as a vulnerable airfield where terrorists can use suicide bombers, car bombs, or with the Taliban, after Aug. 31, mortars and rockets," said Bacon. "It's really an untenable, vulnerable situation our leadership put our military on. I think the priority is to get our civilians out, but there are huge risks. It was terrible planning done at the very top here, and people need to be held accountable."

The top concern at this point must be the 1,500 Americans who still need to be removed from Afghanistan, because if they are left behind, they are going to become hostages, said Bacon.

"It's just the worst situation and they will continue to be vulnerable to ISIS-K and potentially the Taliban there," said Bacon.

However, President Joe Biden's strategy has civilians and interpreters trying to get through checkpoints run by the Taliban to get to the airfield, and they're not able to get through, said Bacon.

And if they do get to the airfield, it is vulnerable to attack, said Bacon, so that makes it a "dumb plan."

He also slammed Biden for saying in his speech that he accepts responsibility for the situation in Afghanistan, but then went on to blame former President Donald Trump.

"Where's the adage of President (Harry) Truman here?" said Bacon. "The buck stops here, but he doesn't take accountability that this is his plan and his strategy and it's one of the worse planning efforts and executions I've ever seen."

Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has reportedly told GOP colleagues that the demands for Biden to resign are counterproductive as the goal must be, for now, getting Americans out of Afghanistan, and Bacon said he agrees.

However, Biden is making the United States appear "inept and weak," said the congressman.

"There is a time where there's going to be accountability here," said Bacon, adding that he has been told that the "military and the intelligence community advised against this plan and the president overruled them."

"The military is executing a terrible plan," said Bacon. "I don't think we'll have time to discuss who should resign and who should be fired, but ultimately the responsibility falls with the president of the United States."

