Rep. Bacon to Newsmax: Biden's Plans to Remove Afghan Interpreters Too Late

President Joe Biden is two to three months too late into developing a plan for removing interpreters from Afghanistan in the wake of the U.S. pullout of troops from the country, leaving them and others who worked to support the United States and coalition forces in danger of death at the hands of the Taliban, Rep. Don Bacon told Newsmax Saturday.

"We're just starting to get the interpreters and other folks who worked with us out and should have been doing this months ago when the president announced our retreat," the Nebraska Republican said on Newsmax's "America Right now."

"Running in the middle of the night out of Afghanistan, that's what we've been doing. We've been leaving bases in the middle of the night."

But before the United States announced its retreat, it should have had a plan for the 18,000 interpreters and other people who supported it, said Bacon.

"This is a colossal disaster in the making, not only with our interpreters but with the country as a whole, where the Afghan government is retreating as we pull out," said Bacon, adding that he believes in a year or two, the Taliban will be allied with Al Qaida and that "this is a disaster in the making."

Bacon said he's been working with Congress to expand the number of visas and funding to help get the interpreters out of the country faster, but still, the Biden administration has "not been serious" about the dangers faced as troops leave Afghanistan.

"It's another Biden humanitarian crisis it seems we have on our hands," said Bacon.

Meanwhile, Bacon is on the House Agriculture Committee and has spoken in recent days with Oklahoma farmers who are concerned about China's interest in buying agricultural food production and energy production properties in the United States.

"I've heard it in Nebraska as well, that you know shell companies in China are buying land," said Bacon. "I'll tell you what's a bigger concern. The president is trying to change the tax laws of capital gains...that's an attack on the family."