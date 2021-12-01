Rep. Brian Babin: 'Praying' SCOTUS 'Does the Right Thing' in Abortion Case

Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, told Newsmax that he is ''praying'' the U.S. Supreme Court ''does the right thing'' when it decides the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health case, which could overturn the verdict in the 1973 Roe v. Wade case, which legalized abortion nationwide.

Appearing Wednesday on ''The Chris Salcedo Show,'' Babin said: ''I'm just praying. I'm praying to the good Lord above that these Supreme Court justices will do the right thing.

''This was a crazy, insane decision back in 1973. We heard [Supreme Court Justice] Clarence Thomas say that the whole premise of the thing was wrong, and I just hope and pray that the right thing is done in the next few months,'' he said.

The high court heard oral arguments Wednesday in the case, which challenges a 2018 Mississippi state law that bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, and it may take months to issue a ruling.

The court is specifically being asked to decide whether pre-viability prohibitions on elective abortions are unconstitutional.

Abortion foes are hoping the court could go as far as reversing the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. Supporters of abortion rights, however, are hoping to see Mississippi’s law, and those of dozens of other states that restrict the procedure, struck down.

Babin said that people should ''follow the money'' and realize that abortion has become a huge industry.

''It's a billion of dollars industry,'' he said. ''This is a huge, big business. Follow the money.''

Babin said that people in different states should be able to debate the issue and pass applicable laws, rather than adhere to a federal decision on the subject.

''There should be a debate amongst the people, amongst the states,'' he said. ''You can't have seven black robed individuals make a decision in 1973 [that] we all have to live with and have a consequence of 60 [million] to 70 million dead unborn Americans, the most vulnerable among us, and it is time that we meet this head-on.''

With three new justices on the bench appointed by former-President Donald Trump giving conservatives a 6-3 majority, many on the left are concerned that the court will reverse the Roe decision, making abortion at any stage of pregnancy illegal.

''Today, SCOTUS will hear arguments for the most consequential abortion case in decades,'' Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., posted on Wednesday on Twitter. ''If SCOTUS overturns #RoeVWade, millions will lose access to abortion care & decades of precedent will be overturned. We must get rid of the [Senate] filibuster & pass the Women’s Health Protection Act.''

