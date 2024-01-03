Rep. Babin to Newsmax: Impeach Mayorkas Over Border Failures

In a Wednesday interview on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show," Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, criticized Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, asserting the need for impeachment due to his alleged lies and failures in border control.

In response to a question regarding the upcoming impeachment process against Secretary Mayorkas, Babin said, "I've never seen a man that needed impeaching more than Alejandro Mayorkas."

As one of the co-chairs of the House Border Security Caucus, Babin accused Mayorkas of falsehoods during a meeting, saying, "He sat there and looked straight at me in the eye and said that he has operational control of the border ... when we know it is absolutely a lie."

Expressing doubt due to the the ineffectiveness of previous impeachment attempts, Babin emphasized the urgency for a change: "The man has no business being where he is."

He extended the criticism to President Joe Biden, stating, "Quite frankly, Joe Biden has no business being where he is." He expressed hope for a Republican leader in the White House, mentioning former President Donald Trump and lauding his track record on border security.

The congressman outlined key measures needed for border security, including completing the border wall, implementing interior enforcement, and re-adopting the "remain in Mexico" policy. He highlighted the importance of strong leadership and called for measures similar to Trump's use of tariffs.

"Donald Trump did it with tariffs," Babin said. "He told [Mexican] President [Andrés Manuel López] Obrador, 'You either start taking care of your southern border ... or you're going to be tariffed.' This is what needs to happen now."

"In fact, most countries around the world have no respect [for the U.S.] — no awe, no fear for our current president and his administration. We have to have strong leadership, stand up, and make sure that we can make things happen," Babin said. Drawing parallels to international situations, he stressed the need to inspire respect, fear, and awe in adversaries, citing the need to do the same to the Houthis in the Middle East.

The impeachment process is set to begin next week as Babin and his colleagues seek accountability for what they perceive as shortcomings in DHS leadership.

