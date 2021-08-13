Rep. Babin to Newsmax: DHS Secretary Mayorkas 'A Disaster for Our Border'

Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, told Newsmax that Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and his policies are ''a disaster for our border.''

''[Mayorkas’] policies indeed have caused this absolute disaster down on the border, and I don't trust the man for a second,'' Babin said Friday on ''The Chris Salcedo Show.'' ''He ought to be censured. He frankly ought to be impeached. The man has been a disaster for our border.''

Mayorkas visited Brownsville, Texas, on Thursday and told Border Patrol agents there that the current crisis on the U.S.-Mexico border is one of the ''toughest challenges'' the country faces.

''I want to communicate very clearly that the situation at the border is one of the toughest challenges we face. It is complicated, changing, and involves vulnerable people at a time of a global pandemic,'' Mayorkas said. ''I want to provide information to you, the facts, the challenge we face and why, and our plan to meet the challenge. That is what we do: We confront challenges, and we meet them.''

According to Mayorkas, 212,672 migrants crossed the southern border in July, a 13% increase over June, the month that previously saw the most encounters in years.

''These numbers, I think this is a very important point, these numbers do not reflect the number of different people who were encountered at the border,'' he said. ''The large number of expulsions under Title 42 during the pandemic has contributed to a large number of migrants, making multiple border crossing attempts. Twenty-seven percent of encounters, in July, were individuals who had at least one prior encounter in the past 12 months.''

Mayorkas said the reason for such a large influx in the last several months was because of ''worsening conditions'' in their countries of origin, including violence, poverty and corruption.

''Tragically, former President Donald Trump slashed our international assistance to Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras,'' he said. ''Slashed the resources that we were contributing to address the root causes of irregular migration. Another reason is the end of the cruel policies of the past administration and the restoration of the rule of laws of this country that Congress has passed, including our asylum laws that provide humanitarian relief.''

Babin said, however, that the Trump administration that had things under control at the border, and that they even warned the incoming Biden administration about the danger of reversing those policies.

''It is unsustainable, what they're doing, and he knows it,'' Babin said. ''He was warned by the Trump administration and the border authorities in the transition period. We are telling them: Do not undo MPP [Migrant Protection Protocols] Title 42.

"Don't stop construction of the border wall, and on, and on, and on, and nevertheless they did. And now he's saying ... we can't get rid of Title 42, and yet we've got a massive COVID outbreak in the country, especially in Texas, in my own district, and I think a lot of it can be traced to the border.''

