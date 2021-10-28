Reps. Babin, Loudermilk to Newsmax: Biden Doing Nothing About Border

Texas is prepared for the latest caravan of thousands of migrants heading to the border, but Biden's administration has shelved too many of former President Donald Trump's policies to be ready for the latest surge, Rep. Brian Babin said on Newsmax Thursday.

And that is "absolutely criminal," he said.

"The last administration would have been very well-prepared with the policies they implemented," the Texas Republican, appearing on Newsmax's "National Report" with Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Ga., commented.

"We have thousands and thousands of people coming in headed our way," Babin continued. "They know that as soon as they get across the border, [they will be] allowed in because this is the invitation that President Biden has extended to them, or Secretary [Alejandro] Mayorkas ... they are not obeying the law. They're not carrying out their oaths of office and protecting the citizens of the United States."

Loudermilk, meanwhile, said he wants someone in the administration to become involved in enforcing the nation's laws at the border, but complained they won't take action.

But when it comes to Attorney General Merrick Garland, "he responded immediately" to a letter from the National School Boards Association concerning reports of violence at the nation's school board meetings, even if the NSBA did rescind the letter later, said Loudermilk.

"We can't even get anybody in the administration to acknowledge the crisis that all of America sees," said Loudermilk. "The president hasn't even been to the border, ever, and the vice president made a symbolic visit to somewhere close to the border."

There are just under 20,000 Border Patrol agents on duty all around the world, he continued, but instead of increasing their numbers, the Biden administration wants to "double the size of the IRS" to collect taxes to pay for the Democrats' reconciliation bill, said Loudermilk.

"They're doing nothing to fix the problems Americans care about, but they're flying off to Scotland to talk about the climate," he added.

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here