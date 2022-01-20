Rep. Babin to Newsmax: Harris 'Feckless, Incompetent VP to Match Her Boss'

Kamala Harris is a "feckless, incompetent vice president to match her boss," Rep. Brian Babin, R-Texas, told Newsmax Thursday following Harris' comments about the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

"They are just so incompetent it's scary," Babin told "American Agenda."

"Instead of getting out ahead of this thing and the Ukraine, they are talking about what we might do if they do such and such and the president even mentioned small incursion. What the heck does that mean?

"An invasion is an invasion. Whether it's, you know, a squad of 88 soldiers coming across or whether it's an entire corps, thousands of soldiers, either way the Russians have been empowered by this president."

Harris, in a tense interview on NBC's "Today" show, was asked whether President Joe Biden gave Russian President Vladimir Putin a green light "to take a bite out of Ukraine."

"On the subject of Ukraine, I will tell you that the president has been very clear and we as the United States are very clear," Harris said. "If Putin takes aggressive action, we are prepared to levy serious and severe costs, period."

The administration has said its "first approach and priority and preference is that these issues could be resolved diplomatically," Harris said.

"We have also been clear and continue to be clear that if Russia takes aggressive action, it will be met with severe costs," she reemphasized.

Babin said Biden has "shown such weakness on foreign policy, especially after the retreat from Afghanistan."

"Instead of hitting it off and being [a] strong leader, he shows weakness and that encouraged the hyenas and wolves out there. ... I wouldn't want to be a citizen of Taiwan or Ukraine because the United States seems to be missing in action because of the Biden administration."

