Amb. Ibrahim to Newsmax: Azerbaijan, US Have Strategic Partnership

Azerbaijan's ambassador to the U.S., Khazar Ibrahim, described to Newsmax on Saturday his country's long-standing partnership with the United States.

Speaking with "Saturday Report," Ibrahim, whose country serves as a bridge between Russia and Iran, said Azerbaijan views the U.S. as both a strategic ally and one to which it holds moral obligations.

"Our relations are very strategic, deep, and very solid," Ibrahim said. "We started in early 90s, and we highly appreciate all the help United States provided to Azerbaijan's independence and sovereignty in early 90s. We also started very deep energy cooperation [with] major American companies."

Ibrahim went on to thank the U.S. for its "instrumental" work in the "Contract of the Century," an energy agreement that allowed Azerbaijan to sell oil to Europe, while noting his country's full support of the U.S. for its war on terror in the Middle East.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com