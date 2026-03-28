Ayalon to Newsmax: Regime Change Key to Iran Stability

Former Israeli Ambassador to the United States Danny Ayalon said Saturday that while dismantling Iran’s nuclear and military capabilities is critical, lasting stability in the region ultimately depends on regime change in Tehran.

Speaking on Newsmax TV’s "Saturday Agenda," Ayalon argued that removing Iran’s current leadership would better serve both long-term global security and the Iranian people, though he acknowledged such a shift would be difficult and potentially prolonged.

"For the long term and also for the well-being of the Iranian people, regime change would be absolutely necessary," Ayalon said.

He pointed to what he described as widespread public opposition to Iran’s ruling system, estimating that "80% of Iranians would like to see regime change."

However, he emphasized that those citizens lack the means to challenge the government, while the ruling minority remains heavily armed and entrenched.

"They are defenseless," Ayalon said of the broader population. "And the 20% that actually comprise this regime, the murderous ayatollahs and their cronies and families, they are armed to their teeth."

Ayalon cited recent unrest in Iran as evidence of the risks facing civilians who oppose the government.

He referenced protests earlier this year that he said were met with violent repression.

"We saw what happened two months ago when the Iranians went to the streets, and they were just indiscriminately murdered," he said, adding that more than 34,000 people were killed.

"So this cannot be taken very lightly," he said.

Given those challenges, Ayalon suggested that internal fractures within Iran’s leadership could present another possible path to change.

He said some within the regime may ultimately choose survival over loyalty if offered incentives such as immunity.

"Another option… is that within the Iranian regime, there will be some with their senses who would be granted immunity and would rather have life over death," he said.

At the same time, Ayalon warned that Iran’s nuclear ambitions remain closely tied to the survival strategy of its current leadership.

He said the regime may intensify its pursuit of nuclear capabilities as a form of deterrence, pointing to North Korea as a model.

"The regime would like now to double down on their nuclear ambitions in order to what they think will keep them immunity," he said.

Ayalon suggested that addressing Iran’s nuclear program and pursuing political change are interconnected challenges that may ultimately need to be tackled together.

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