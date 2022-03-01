Sen. Marsha Blackburn to Newsmax: Biden Needs to Address 'New Axis of Evil'

President Joe Biden might be telling Americans and Russian President Vladimir Putin his administration was ''ready'' for war all along, but Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., warns the new ''axis of evil'' is not just Russia as a real threat to be ready for.

''He should be focusing on Russia, China, Iran and North Korea — I call them the new axis of evil,'' Blackburn told Newsmax co-hosts Eric Bolling and Lyndsay Keith.

''And, of course, we know that Russia and China and Iran were quite emboldened by what they saw take place in Afghanistan. The American people want answers for what happened in Afghanistan. They deserve answers.''

Those answers were not going to come in Biden's State of the Union address, according to Blackburn, leaving Americans ''really frustrated with the lack of attention that Joe Biden has paid to Ukraine, and the lack of attention he has paid to Russia's aggressiveness.''

The U.S. will not stop buying Russian oil, Blackburn said, adding that it should have stopped long ago.

''We should have stopped it before he went into Ukraine; we should have sent that message loud and clear,'' she said. ''Joe Biden did not do that.''

Blackburn claimed that the Biden administration ended U.S. energy independence and continues to buy ''over 600,000 barrels a day'' of oil from Russia.

''And that is the money that Vladimir Putin is going to war with against Ukraine,'' Blackburn added. ''Now, here's something we have to keep our attention on: How is China going to continue to support Russia in this?

''We know that Putin and [Chinese President] Xi Jinping have recently met. We need to know if China is going to continue to bank Russia if we cut them out of the SWIFT system. We need to know, if we cut off the oil — which we should do that immediately; Biden should do that tonight — then is China going to try to pick up the slack and be the largest purchaser of Russian oil?

''But certainly the United States of America ought not to be buying one barrel of oil from OPEC.''

