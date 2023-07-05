Avital Leibovich to Newsmax: Tel Aviv Assailant Brainwashed

Avital Leibovich, director of the American Jewish Committee of Jerusalem, told Newsmax on Wednesday the 20-year-old Palestinian man who rammed a car into a crowded bus stop and stabbed people in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Tuesday was brainwashed by online content into becoming a terrorist.

Nine people were injured in the attack, including a pregnant woman who lost her child. The terrorist, identified by Shin Bet, Israel's security agency, as Abed al-Wahab Khalaila from the southern West Bank town of as-Samu, near Hebron, was shot dead by an Israeli civilian.

Earlier reports by Hebrew-language media incorrectly named the attacker as Hussein Khalaila, 23, an apparent relative who had a permit to enter Israel for medical care, The Times of Israel reported.

The assailant was among about 150,000 Palestinians who cross into Israel for work each day, Leibovich told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

"The young age is not a surprise because we're seeing a lot of incitement online, which young people are actually brainwashed and they hear these kind of lies online and decide to turn themselves into shaheed [martyr], into terrorists," said Leibovich, a reserve lieutenant-colonel in the Israel Defense Forces.

"[The motivation] is based on ideology:Tthe fact that if you murder as many Jews as possible, then you are expected to be in a higher level among the Palestinian terrorists. And of course, he was brainwashed with a lot of incitement. And this is really, really unfortunate. And I do hope the Palestinian Authority will do something about this unimaginable amount of incitement."

Even though Hamas, which operates out of the Gaza strip, claimed responsibility for the attack, Leibovich said the attacker was working alone. The Times of Israel reported Shin Bet said the attacker had no known prior security offenses.

"There was no way intelligence services could have known in advance about his will to murder Jews because he came up with the idea himself," Leibovich said. "The car he ran the people with was actually taken from his employer. ... He actually searched the area in advance. He looked for a special place or a junction with a large amount of people. And he found that place is a central street in Tel Aviv.

"It was 1:30 in the afternoon, an hour which is very busy, people having their lunches at restaurants or people are driving nearby. He rammed the car into a bus stop filled with people. And then he went out from the [car] window and with a very extreme way of coolness, took a knife and continued to stab more people."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!