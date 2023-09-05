Avi Loeb to Newsmax: Metallic Fragments May Have Originated Outside Solar System

Professor Avi Loeb, the head of Harvard University’s Galileo Project, told Newsmax on Tuesday that researchers found metallic particles that test results suggest could be the first material found from outside the solar system.

Loeb told "Newsline" that the objects "originated from a meteor, an object that was spotted by U.S. government satellites, and it had a very high speed that implied that it came from outside the solar system.

"Also very unusual material strength, tougher than all the space rocks seen before by NASA, and therefore we went out and found the molten droplets from the surface of the subject, when it was exposed to the fireball that it generated in the lower atmosphere, and we found their composition to be unmatched to any known composition of materials in the solar system, like the Earth and the moon, Mars, asteroids, and so forth."

He continued, "And then we find a very high abundance of uranium, platinum, beryllium elements that are far beyond, hundreds of times more than you find in solar system materials."

Loeb added, "So the next question is, where did it come from? And it could have been a planet near another star that is very different than the planets we find in the solar system.

"Or it could be a technological gadget that was manufactured by a civilization. We have to figure out which option is the right one by searching again for bigger pieces from that object."

He researchers plan to do later this coming year.

