Rep. Austin Scott to Newsmax: Ukraine War Could Bring Worldwide Food Shortages

Ukraine's agriculture industry puts millions of tons of corn and wheat into the global market every year, but there could be dangerous worldwide shortages if hostilities continue with Russia into the growing season, Rep. Austin Scott warned on Newsmax Friday.

"Ukraine puts 50 million metric tons of corn and wheat into the global market," the Georgia Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report."

"China is the No. 1 importer of corn and wheat, so you can imagine what it's going to do to their economy, as well as others with 1.4 billion people to feed."

The shortages would particularly affect low-income nations that get their food through the world food program, and while Americans will still have groceries in their stores, prices will go up, said Scott.

"It's going to be those countries who get their food from the world food programs that in some cases not have food, and that has the potential to lead to geopolitical disturbances, just as we saw in the Arab Spring in 2010."

Meanwhile, Scott, who was interviewed before President Joe Biden was to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping, said he hopes China understands that it will be held accountable for any actions that it takes to support Russia.

He further criticized a statement from Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who told state-controlled television network RT Friday that countries arming Ukraine will be considered as "legitimate targets" for retribution.

The statement doesn't carry any weight, said Scott, as the Russian military has been targeting civilians.

"They'll hit hospitals, they'll orphanages, they'll hit kindergartens, so you know good and well they're going to try to hit any weapons and equipment that we send so that the Ukrainians can continue to fight for freedom," said Scott. "Whatever we send them has already been a target. If he'll kill kindergarteners and orphans, you know, you know, good and well that we're already targeted."

He added that he doesn't care what Lavrov said, because the United States will keep sending weapons so Ukraine can defend itself and freedom.

"If he carries out a strike inside of NATO territory, then he will be picking on somebody not only his own size but a lot bigger than him," said Scott.

