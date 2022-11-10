Rep. Austin Scott to Newsmax: 'Georgia Is a Red State'

Rep. Austin Scott, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Thursday that while Election Day "was clearly a good night for Republicans," in Georgia the party could have done better with more turnout.

Scott told "National Report," "We were not as strong on Election Day … as we had hoped to be."

He added,:"We won every statewide office in Georgia. We won the House, the [state] Senate maintained … so, Georgia is a red state, still is; it's not a purple state."

The Senate race between Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and Republican Herschel Walker is headed to a runoff.

"I think this is unique," Scott said. "The Democrat was the incumbent [and] that typically gives you a little bit of an advantage in the race."

He went on to say, when asked about Republicans not doing enough ahead of Election Day, the GOP "expected about another 500,000 people to turn out in Georgia, all of them would not have been Republicans, but [for] Republicans … it's a stronger vote on Election Day. So, I will tell you that our get-out-the-vote in the state was not as strong as it ... probably should have been."

