Rep. Austin Scott to Newsmax: Companies Must Cut Ties With China

Rep. Austin Scott, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Tuesday that U.S. companies should "break the ties with communist China" and relocate their business interests in the country following a report on the potential for Chinese-made cranes being used for spying.

Scott said on "National Report" that if China's "leadership has an ownership interest in anything inside the United States, it's going to be used to spy on American citizens and the American government. And so with cranes, they get to see what's being loaded onto ships and they know where that is going. And so anyone who thinks … that the Chinese Communist Party is a friend of the United States is just simply wrong."

The congressman later said, "What we need is corporate America to break the ties with communist China and … move more industry out of that country."

Scott said that "eventually, the U.S. dollars that are flowing over there are going to be used to … carry out military actions against the United States."

The Georgia Republican continued, "I would suggest to you that the balloon was a military action carried out against the United States. But … if the Pentagon is raising this flag … they aren't doing it without justification."

He added, "I'm not aware of any action that's being taken" following the report on cranes.

Scott said, "I am glad that it is being publicized, what's being done to Americans, our citizens. Just as I'm glad that Americans got to see the balloon.

"Too often, the stuff that the American citizens need to know has been kept behind closed doors. And so I hope that we continue to declassify information with regard to Chinese spying so that corporate America can't continue to turn a blind eye about it."

The congressman also criticized President Joe Biden's millionaire tax proposal, saying that "it's political pandering to the far-left."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!