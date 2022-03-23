Rep. Austin Scott to Newsmax: Biden Must Stress Humanitarian Aid for Ukraine

President Joe Biden, while meeting with NATO allies in Brussels on Thursday, should listen closely to what is being said about nontraditional attacks, such as through cyberwarfare, which are being launched against their countries by Russia.

And he should have a "tremendous amount of resolve" for getting humanitarian aid into Ukraine, Rep. Austin Scott said Wednesday on Newsmax.

The Georgia Republican said on Newsmax's "National Report" "Russia has continued to use cyber and other things against many of our NATO allies, so I hope that he will listen to what Russia has been doing instead of just telling our partners in NATO what we will and what we won't do."

Further, humanitarian aid is necessary for Ukraine, which must be done through the United Nations as well as with NATO, said Scott.

"With all of the people in Ukraine, there are certain basic necessities that every human being needs, and one of them is food," the congressman said.

But it's good that Biden is traveling to Brussels and then to Poland, said Scott, adding that he thinks the country's resolve is "a little stronger than it has been projected internationally" in recent months.

The United States must also be pushing at the United Nations about the issue of worldwide food supplies, as Ukraine puts some 50 million metric tons of corn and wheat into the export markets, said Scott.

"We're very concerned about what happens to low-income countries around the world, and candidly, famine and starvation," he commented.

The congressman also discussed the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson and said he's particularly troubled by her refusal to provide her definition of the term "woman" when challenged Tuesday by Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.

"What's more concerning is the refusal to answer the definition of what a woman is," said Scott. "That's just baffling to me. I've got a wife. I've got a little girl. I mean, that's a pretty simple question to answer.

"The fact that you would give somebody a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court that they can't answer the question, 'What is the definition of a woman? I think that's even more concerning to me than the sentencing-related issues."

